Russia at its ‘lowest point’ as Ukraine makes huge gains, says Germany

Boris Johnson's comments on Ukraine troops 'reckless and irresponsible,' says Geordie Greig
  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Ukraine has made "astonishing territorial gains" and Russia's war machine is "creaking under the weight of sanctions and of warfare".
  • Merz suggested that Ukraine's fight against Russian attacks is proving more effective than often perceived.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed defiance, stating it was "only a matter of time" until Ukraine reclaims all its lost land.
  • The head of Ukraine’s military announced the recapture of 400 square kilometres of territory.
  • This includes eight settlements on the Oleksandrivka Axis, as a southern counteroffensive shows no sign of slowing down.
