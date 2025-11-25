Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine ‘agrees to Trump peace deal’ raising hopes that war with Russia will end

Zelensky says Ukraine peace deal has fewer than 28 points after Geneva talks
  • Ukraine has reportedly accepted the terms of a Washington-brokered peace deal to end Russia's four-year invasion.
  • A US official confirmed Kyiv's agreement, following Ukraine's national security adviser Rustem Umerov stating a 'common understanding' was reached with the White House.
  • President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit the US shortly to finalise the agreement with President Donald Trump.
  • This development follows Zelensky's positive reception of amendments to Trump's 28-point peace plan after recent meetings in Switzerland.
  • Despite progress, the Kremlin has expressed a negative view of the US proposals, with a Russian official deeming European amendments unconstructive for Moscow.
