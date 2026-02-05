Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine war today: Russia’s front line cut off from vital Starlink satellites

Putin 'kept his word': Trump reacts after Russia resumes strikes
  • Russian forces are reportedly facing a "catastrophe" as they are cut off from vital Starlink satellite services along the frontlines, with Ukraine's defence minister confirming the deactivation of terminals used by Russian troops.
  • Ukraine and Russia concluded a second round of "constructive" talks in Abu Dhabi, with both sides indicating further negotiations are expected soon.
  • Sweden pledged 1 billion Swedish crowns (£82 million) in aid to bolster Ukraine's energy system, which has been subjected to sustained Russian attacks.
  • Moscow has reportedly confirmed the prisoner of war swap announced earlier by US envoy Steve Witkoff – Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 157 prisoners of war each, state news agency RIA Novosti reported on Thursday, citing the defence ministry.
  • Ukraine's military said on Thursday it had carried out a series of "successful" strikes at the infrastructure of a Russian intermediate-range ballistic missile launch site in January.
