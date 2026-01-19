Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine war today: Russia claims to have taken control of two more settlements

Russian attack on residential Kharkiv kills woman, Ukraine says
  • Russia claimed to have taken control of two settlements in Ukraine on Monday – with the defence ministry saying forces had taken Pavlivka, in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Novopavlivka, in the Donetsk region.
  • Russia launched a barrage of drone strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight on Monday, cutting off power in five regions across the country amid freezing temperatures and high demand, Ukrainian officials said.
  • Czechia will not sell or donate to Ukraine light combat planes that can shoot down incoming drones, prime minister Andrej Babis said today, rejecting a plan outlined by president Petr Pavel.
  • The Kremlin said today that Vladimir Putin had been invited to join Donald Trump’s Board of Peace in Gaza – on Friday, it was revealed that Putin was playing a role in mediating the Iran situation, having spoken to both Israel’s Netanyahu and Iran’s Pezeshkian.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky said he held a special energy coordination meeting yesterday, noting that the situation remains most difficult in several areas.
