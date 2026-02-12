Ukraine war today: Zelensky furious after Ukrainian disqualified from Winter Olympics
- Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified from the Milan Cortina Games for wearing a helmet honouring fallen Ukrainian athletes, prompting outrage from President Volodymyr Zelensky who criticised the International Olympic Committee.
- President Zelensky dismissed reports of announcing a spring election or peace deal referendum on 24 February, calling the idea 'utterly stupid' and stating elections could only occur after a ceasefire.
- A Russian drone strike tragically killed a father and his three young children in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, severely injuring their 35-week pregnant mother.
- Ukraine has issued its first wartime licences for arms exports, aiming to fund its domestic defence industry and strengthen alliances.
- Russia has outlined potential areas for economic cooperation with a future Trump administration, including a return to using the US dollar and collaboration on fossil fuels.
