Ukraine war update: Vital day as Russia joins peace talks with Kyiv and US
- Russian president Vladimir Putin has held marathon late-night talks with Donald Trump's envoys ahead of the first trilateral peace talks over Ukraine in the UAE – that timing was an indication of the urgency of the talks before Russian, Ukrainian and US negotiators are set to meet for the first time later on Friday in Abu Dhabi.
- Ukraine endured what officials described as its most punishing day for the energy system since the first year of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Thursday.
- Ukraine is poised to establish a system enabling its allies to train their artificial intelligence models using Kyiv's invaluable combat data, meticulously gathered throughout the nearly four-year conflict with Russia.
- Russian forces launched attacks on two localities in southeastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing one person and injuring more than 20, local officials said. The governor of Zaporizhzhia region said in a Telegram post that Russian forces launched four strikes on the town of Komyshuvakha, killing one person and injuring 10.
- Russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber planes carried out a scheduled patrol over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, the defence ministry reported via its Telegram channel – the bombers were accompanied by Sukhoi Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter jets, the ministry said.