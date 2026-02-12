Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two US Navy ships collide at sea sparking military probe

The US warship USS Truxtun collided with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply
The US warship USS Truxtun collided with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Two US Navy vessels, the USS Truxtun and the USNS Supply, collided during a ship-to-ship replenishment at sea on Wednesday afternoon.
  • The incident, which occurred near South America in the Southern Command's area of responsibility, resulted in minor injuries to two personnel who are now in stable condition.
  • Both ships have been deemed capable of continuing their operations safely, despite the collision.
  • The exact cause and precise location of the collision are not yet clear and are currently under investigation.
  • This event follows a major naval buildup in the region ordered by Donald Trump, which has included strikes against vessels allegedly involved in narco-trafficking.
In full

