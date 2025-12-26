US issues warning after strikes on ISIS targets in Nigeria
- The US military, at the direction of President Donald Trump and his Defense Secretary, conducted strikes against ISIS targets in Sokoto state, Nigeria, on 25 December 2025.
- The strikes, which resulted in multiple fatalities, were in response to ISIS being accused of targeting Christians in the country.
- President Trump announced the 'powerful and deadly strike' on his Truth Social platform, stating it was aimed at 'ISIS Terrorist Scum' for 'viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians'.
- The operation was carried out in coordination with the Nigerian government, which confirmed its support and cooperation, including intelligence exchange.
- While Trump and some church leaders highlight the persecution of Christians, Nigeria's government and experts suggest that extremist violence affects people of all faiths in the nation.