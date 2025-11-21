Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US tells Ukraine to sign Russia deal within days or have weapons cut off

US has power to make Russia serious about ending Ukraine war, Zelensky says
  • Washington has warned Ukraine to sign a peace deal framework proposed by Donald Trump by next Thursday or face cuts to its weapons supply.
  • The 28-point US-proposed plan includes concessions to Russia, such as ceding territory, reducing military size, and being barred from Nato membership.
  • Sources indicate Washington is exerting unprecedented pressure, with potential cuts to intelligence sharing also being considered.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump are scheduled to discuss the contentious plans in a call next week, following Ukraine's denial of agreeing to the deal.
  • The proposed deal has drawn strong criticism, with a Ukrainian MP deeming it "absolutely unacceptable" and the EU chief emphasising Kyiv's necessary involvement.
