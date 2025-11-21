US tells Ukraine to sign Russia deal within days or have weapons cut off
- Washington has warned Ukraine to sign a peace deal framework proposed by Donald Trump by next Thursday or face cuts to its weapons supply.
- The 28-point US-proposed plan includes concessions to Russia, such as ceding territory, reducing military size, and being barred from Nato membership.
- Sources indicate Washington is exerting unprecedented pressure, with potential cuts to intelligence sharing also being considered.
- Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump are scheduled to discuss the contentious plans in a call next week, following Ukraine's denial of agreeing to the deal.
- The proposed deal has drawn strong criticism, with a Ukrainian MP deeming it "absolutely unacceptable" and the EU chief emphasising Kyiv's necessary involvement.