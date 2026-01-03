The charges faced by President Maduro after being captured by US forces
- Nicolas Maduro, the president of Venezuela, and his wife Cilia Flores have been indicted in New York.
- The pair have been charged with a number of offences, including Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, possession of Machine guns and Destructive Devices against the United States, US attorney general Pamela Bondi said.
- “They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.” she wrote on X.
- “On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers.”
- Donald Trump has commented on the strikes, calling them a “brilliant operation”.