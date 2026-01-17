Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump was gifted a Nobel Peace Prize. What did Machado receive?

Machado's daring escape from Venezuela
  • Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado presented her Nobel Peace Prize to Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House.
  • Machado, recognised for her tireless work promoting democratic rights in Venezuela, gave Trump the medal in a gold frame, accompanied by a letter praising his leadership.
  • Trump, who had previously expressed a desire for the honour, was photographed beaming with the award and later lauded the gesture on Truth Social.
  • Machado was observed departing the White House with a gift bag featuring Trump's signature.
  • The Norwegian Nobel Committee subsequently issued a statement clarifying that the original recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize remains unchanged, irrespective of who holds the medal.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in