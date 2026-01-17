Trump was gifted a Nobel Peace Prize. What did Machado receive?
- Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado presented her Nobel Peace Prize to Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House.
- Machado, recognised for her tireless work promoting democratic rights in Venezuela, gave Trump the medal in a gold frame, accompanied by a letter praising his leadership.
- Trump, who had previously expressed a desire for the honour, was photographed beaming with the award and later lauded the gesture on Truth Social.
- Machado was observed departing the White House with a gift bag featuring Trump's signature.
- The Norwegian Nobel Committee subsequently issued a statement clarifying that the original recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize remains unchanged, irrespective of who holds the medal.