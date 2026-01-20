Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US captures another oil tanker in Caribbean

US seizes seventh oil tanker in the Caribbean
  • A Venezuela-linked tanker, the Motor Vessel Sagitta, was seized by the U.S. military in the Caribbean on Tuesday.
  • The apprehension was conducted "without incident" by the U.S. military's Southern Command, which oversees a substantial naval presence in the region.
  • This incident marks the seventh such seizure since the start of Trump's month-long campaign to disrupt Venezuela's oil shipments.
  • The Southern Command stated the seizure demonstrates their resolve to enforce Trump's established quarantine of sanctioned vessels and ensure only lawful oil leaves Venezuela.
  • Trump has consistently focused his Latin American foreign policy on Venezuela, previously attempting to remove President Nicolas Maduro and outlining plans for the U.S. to control Venezuela's oil resources indefinitely.
