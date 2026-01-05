Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump issues military threat to another South American country

Trump threatens Colombia with military action
  • Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro was captured by U.S. forces and is scheduled to appear in a New York court on Monday to face drug and weapons charges.
  • Donald Trump stated the U.S. is 'in charge' of Venezuela, issued warnings to the new acting president, and threatened military action against Colombia.
  • Protests against the U.S. operation took place in Asian cities, including Manila and Seoul, with demonstrators condemning it as an attack on Venezuela's sovereignty.
  • China's foreign minister criticised the U.S. action, asserting that no country should act as the 'world's judge' and emphasising the protection of national sovereignty.
  • Cuba confirmed 32 of its citizens, identified as armed forces and intelligence personnel, were killed during the U.S. raid in Venezuela.
