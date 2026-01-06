Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Venezuelan oil tanker bearing Russian flag ‘tracked by US and UK’

Trump brags about controversial capture of Maduro, claiming he was a "violent guy"
  • A Venezuelan oil tanker, known as Bella 1 and now renamed Marinera and flying a Russian flag, is currently being tracked by NATO forces off the Irish coast after evading a US blockade.
  • Surveillance aircraft from the US, UK, France, and Ireland are monitoring the vessel, which fled the Caribbean Sea last month to avoid US capture.
  • The tanker is part of Venezuela's “shadow fleet”, transporting oil in breach of US and international sanctions, with US officials considering boarding it.
  • The Russian government has formally requested that the US cease all attempts to seize the ship, which is listed in the Russian Maritime Register.
  • This operation is part of a broader US militarised pressure campaign against Venezuela, which previously resulted in the capture of its president, Nicolas Maduro.
