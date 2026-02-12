‘Utterly wicked’ nursery worker who sexually abused children is jailed for 18 years
- Vincent Chan, a 45-year-old paedophile, has been jailed for 18 years with an additional eight years on licence for a campaign of sexual abuse and voyeurism.
- Chan targeted girls and women aged between two and 70, including sexually abusing toddlers in a nursery and filming up school children's skirts.
- His crimes were uncovered after police found a cache of one million indecent images on his laptop following concerns raised by a colleague at a Bright Horizons nursery.
- He used a work-issued iPad to record abuse, transferred material to his personal computer, and organised images into folders under children's names.
- Chan's conduct was described as 'utterly wicked, perverse and depraved,' causing widespread distress and damaging trust in early years care.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks