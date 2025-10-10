Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Virginia GOP hopeful says same-sex marriage ban doesn’t count as discrimination

GOP candidate for Virginia Governor says banning same-sex marriage isn't discrimination
  • Republican candidate for Virginia Governor, Winsome Earle-Sears, defended her opposition to same-sex marriage during a televised debate.
  • During the debate, Earle-Sears stated that a lack of employment protections for LGBTQ individuals does not constitute discrimination.
  • The debate, held at Norfolk State University, became heated, with moderators intervening due to Earle-Sears repeatedly speaking over her Democrat rival.
  • The debate also addressed controversial 2022 texts from Virginia's Democratic nominee for attorney general, Jay Jones, in which he suggested a Republican legislator should be shot.
  • Watch the video in full above.
