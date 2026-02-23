Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

State of the Union 2026 address: When it is and how to watch

Trump is slated to make his remarks at 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 24
Trump is slated to make his remarks at 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 24 (Getty Images)
  • President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address is slated for Tuesday, Feb. 24.
  • The president will give the first SOTU of his second term before a joint session of Congress at 9 p.m. ET.
  • Gov. Abigail Spanberger will deliver the official Democratic rebuttal.
  • Major news outlets, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS and Fox News, will air Trump’s speech with coverage beginning at around 6 p.m. on many networks.
  • You can also watch online, including on C-Span and other news outlets via livestreams on their website and YouTube.
