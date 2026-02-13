Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lost American skiers rescued near Winter Olympics site

American skiers rescued from mountains after getting lost near Winter Olympics venue
  • Two American skiers were rescued after becoming lost on a mountainside near a Winter Olympics venue in Italy.
  • The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the skiers lost their bearings in the dark at a high altitude.
  • They managed to send their GPS coordinates to authorities, enabling rescuers to pinpoint their location.
  • Italy's national fire and rescue service, Vigili del Fuoco, used drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras to locate the men.
  • Both skiers, who Italian media reported were in the country for the multi-sport event, were found in good health following the rescue.
