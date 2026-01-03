Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Witnesses describe incident off East Yorkshire coast which left two people dead

Two people have died and a third is missing off the East Yorkshire coast
Two people have died and a third is missing off the East Yorkshire coast (Gareth Fuller/PA)
  • Two people have died and a third is missing off the East Yorkshire coast after reportedly attempting to rescue a teenage girl swept out to sea.
  • Humberside Police were called to Central Promenade in Withernsea at 3:15 pm on Friday, where a 67-year-old man died at the scene and a second body was recovered later that evening.
  • Searches for the third individual are ongoing, involving HM Coastguard, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, and Humberside Fire and Rescue.
  • Witnesses described a 15-year-old girl being swept away by rough seas, prompting her parents and other local men to enter the water in an attempt to help.
  • Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter and various lifeboat teams, attended the scene, with police stating the circumstances surrounding the deaths are not believed to be suspicious.
