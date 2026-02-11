Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Drug dealer who rigged house with Home Alone-style booby traps seen with flamethrower

Moment drug dealer who rigged house with Home Alone-style booby traps tests out flamethrower
  • A drug dealer, Ian Claughton, rigged his house with "Home Alone-style" booby traps, including weapons, explosives and tripwires, to protect his cannabis operation.
  • In May 2024, officers discovered these elaborate defences across three properties connected to Claughton and his ex-wife, Lesley Claughton.
  • Bodycam footage released by Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit shows officers entering one of the properties and Claughton using a homemade flamethrower.
  • The police operation involved a three-day search and a 100-metre cordon around the properties.
  • Ian Claughton was jailed for seven years after admitting to weapon and drug charges, while Lesley Claughton received a 21-month suspended prison sentence.
