Zelensky gives major update on potential Ukraine peace deal referendum

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated he would not present a "bad deal" to end the war for a referendum.
  • Zelensky affirmed that Ukraine would only hold elections once firm security guarantees and a ceasefire are established.
  • His comments were made ahead of the Munich Security Conference.
  • There is a possibility he will meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the conference.
  • Zelensky reiterated Ukraine's readiness for both presidential elections and a referendum on any peace agreement with Russia, provided specific conditions are met.
