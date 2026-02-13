Zelensky gives major update on potential Ukraine peace deal referendum
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated he would not present a "bad deal" to end the war for a referendum.
- Zelensky affirmed that Ukraine would only hold elections once firm security guarantees and a ceasefire are established.
- His comments were made ahead of the Munich Security Conference.
- There is a possibility he will meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the conference.
- Zelensky reiterated Ukraine's readiness for both presidential elections and a referendum on any peace agreement with Russia, provided specific conditions are met.
