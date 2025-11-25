Jacob Zuma’s daughter faces allegations of luring 17 men to fight in Ukraine war
- South African police have launched an investigation into Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of Jacob Zuma, over allegations she enticed 17 men to fight in Russia's war against Ukraine under false pretences.
- The probe follows an affidavit from Zuma-Sambudla's sister, claiming the men were promised security training in Russia but were instead forced to join a Russian mercenary group.
- The affidavit alleges that eight of the 17 men deceived into fighting are members of the sisters' family.
- South Africa's foreign minister, Ronald Lamola, stated that diplomatic efforts are underway with Russia and Ukraine to repatriate the men, who had made distress calls from the Donbas region.
- Under South African law, it is illegal for citizens to offer military assistance or participate in foreign armies without government authorisation, and police charges are yet to be determined.