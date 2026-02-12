Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ange Postecoglou gives damning verdict on Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou has hit out at his former club (John Walton/PA)
  • Former Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou delivered a scathing critique of his old club, asserting they "are not a big club" due to their expenditure and wage structure.
  • Postecoglou claimed Tottenham's actions contradict their "To Dare Is To Do" motto, as they are unwilling to take the risks necessary for success.
  • He commented on the sacking of his successor, Thomas Frank, stating that while Frank cannot complain about the results, Tottenham is a "curious club" undergoing significant instability.
  • Postecoglou highlighted the "major pivot" at the club following his and Daniel Levy's departures, which created an environment of uncertainty for incoming managers.
  • Postecoglou also suggested that the impact of Harry Kane's departure to Bayern Munich in 2023 has been underestimated, believing Spurs would have secured a Champions League spot with the striker while he was still at the helm.
