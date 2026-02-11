Eddie Hearn gives fresh Anthony Joshua career update after car crash
- Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria on 29 December, which claimed the lives of two close friends, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele.
- Despite the tragedy, Joshua returned to the gym two weeks later, following the funerals of his friends.
- His promoter, Eddie Hearn, believes Joshua will box again, noting that boxing is something he loves and can help him carry on his friends' memory.
- Hearn confirmed that Joshua is not yet physically ready for full boxing training, and previous plans for a March fight and a bout with Tyson Fury have been impacted.
- The incident occurred shortly after Joshua's victory over Jake Paul in Miami, and while Joshua's future is uncertain, Tyson Fury is scheduled to fight Arslanbek Makhmudov in April.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks