The rule change that allowed Man City goalscorer to play against Newcastle

Antoine Semenyo continued his fine start to life with Manchester City
Antoine Semenyo continued his fine start to life with Manchester City (Owen Humphreys/PA)
  • Manchester City defeated Newcastle 2-0 in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final tie.
  • Antoine Semenyo scored City's opening goal, benefiting from a rule change that allowed him to play despite previously featuring for Bournemouth in the competition.
  • Rayan Cherki secured City's second goal in the 99th minute, giving them a significant advantage ahead of the second leg at the Etihad.
  • Newcastle had several missed opportunities, including hitting the woodwork twice, and will need a strong comeback in the return fixture.
  • City fielded a rotated squad, with several young players starting, but substitutes like Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders made a decisive impact.
