The rule change that allowed Man City goalscorer to play against Newcastle
- Manchester City defeated Newcastle 2-0 in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final tie.
- Antoine Semenyo scored City's opening goal, benefiting from a rule change that allowed him to play despite previously featuring for Bournemouth in the competition.
- Rayan Cherki secured City's second goal in the 99th minute, giving them a significant advantage ahead of the second leg at the Etihad.
- Newcastle had several missed opportunities, including hitting the woodwork twice, and will need a strong comeback in the return fixture.
- City fielded a rotated squad, with several young players starting, but substitutes like Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders made a decisive impact.