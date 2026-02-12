New twist in title race as Arsenal’s strength becomes their weakness against Brentford
- Arsenal's Premier League lead over Manchester City has been cut to just four points after a 1-1 draw with Brentford.
- Noni Madueke initially put Arsenal ahead with a header on the hour mark.
- Brentford equalised ten minutes later through Keane Lewis-Potter following a long throw.
- Both teams had late opportunities to win the match, with Igor Thiago missing for Brentford and Gabriel Martinelli denied for Arsenal.
- Arsenal, who have been runners-up for the past three seasons, are still scheduled to visit the Etihad Stadium in April as they pursue the title.
