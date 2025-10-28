Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal suffer double injury blow ahead of Brighton game

Arteta will be without two key players for the Carabao Cup tie against Brighton
Arteta will be without two key players for the Carabao Cup tie against Brighton
  • Arsenal will be without William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli for their Carabao Cup match against Brighton due to injuries.
  • Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that both players will miss the fixture, with Martinelli's return coming too soon for this game.
  • Declan Rice and Riccardo Calafiori are fit and available for selection, while Bukayo Saka, who was recently ill, is expected to be fine.
  • The Premier League leaders are also missing other senior players, including Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, and Kai Havertz.
  • Arteta is likely to rotate his squad for the fourth-round tie, with Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie, Ben White, Ethan Nwaneri, and Max Dowman potentially starting.
