Arteta issues apology to Rosenior over encroachment incident
- Mikel Arteta apologised to Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior after Arsenal players were accused of encroaching into Chelsea's half during the warm-up for their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.
- Rosenior confronted the Arsenal team on the pitch before kick-off, stating that he felt a lack of respect was shown to his side.
- Arsenal won the match 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time Kai Havertz goal, securing a 4-2 aggregate victory and a place in the Carabao Cup final.
- Arteta, while apologising for any offence caused, suggested that players, particularly goalkeepers, often cross the halfway line during warm-ups for long kicks.
- Ahead of their Premier League fixture against Sunderland, Arteta provided positive injury updates for Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, confirming Jurrien Timber's availability, but noted Max Dowman is still weeks away from returning.
