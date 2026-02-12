The first-half blitz that saw Atletico Madrid blow Barcelona away
- Atletico Madrid thrashed Barcelona in their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg 4-0.
- All four goals came in the first half, showcasing Atleti's imposing new attack.
- An own goal from Eric Garcia opened the scoring, with Antoine Griezmann, Ademola Lookman, and Julian Alvarez adding the others.
- The defeat ends Barcelona's six-game winning streak across all competitions.
- The second leg will be played on March 3.
