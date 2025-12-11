Billie Jean King gives verdict on ‘Battle of the Sexes’ clash between Sabalenka and Kyrgios
- Legendary tennis player Billie Jean King stated that the upcoming 'Battle of the Sexes' match between Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka is "just not the same" as her historic 1973 contest against Bobby Riggs.
- King's 1973 victory over Riggs was a politically charged event, described as an era-defining moment for women's tennis and crucial for women's rights and equality in sport.
- She emphasised to BBC Sport that her match was about cultural and “societal change”, whereas the modern exhibition lacks this political backdrop, despite her hope for Sabalenka to win.
- The upcoming exhibition will feature women's World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios, known for his on-court antics, facing each other in Dubai on 28 December.
- King also clarified that women in tennis have never claimed to be better than men, but rather focus on their entertainment value and the quality of their matches.