US Olympic champion shows off engagement ring after ski slope proposal

Breezy Johnson looks at her engagement ring after accepting her boyfriend's proposal
Breezy Johnson looks at her engagement ring after accepting her boyfriend's proposal (AP)
  • Olympic downhill skiing champion Breezy Johnson became engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Connor Watkins, after crashing out of the women's super-G event on Thursday.
  • Watkins proposed near the finish line, and Johnson accepted, proudly displaying a blue sapphire engagement ring.
  • Johnson's crash in the super-G saw her right pole clip a gate, sending her into the catch fence, though she emerged unharmed.
  • This engagement follows Johnson's recent Olympic title win on Sunday, making her the first American to claim gold at this year's Games.
  • The women's super-G event was ultimately won by home favourite Federica Brignone, who secured the victory less than a year after suffering a serious leg break.
