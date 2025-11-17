Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Uncapped Australian eyes ‘dream’ Ashes debut after double injury blow

Brendan Doggett looks set to make his Australia debut in the first Ashes Test
Brendan Doggett looks set to make his Australia debut in the first Ashes Test (Getty Images)
  • Qualified carpenter Brendan Doggett is poised to make his Test cricket debut for Australia in the Ashes series opener against England in Perth later this week.
  • Doggett's unexpected opportunity arises due to injuries to Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, and he is expected to take his place in Australia’s bowling attack alongside Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland.
  • The 31-year-old paceman said it was a “dream” for him to play Test cricket, and expressed confidence in his game and physical condition, noting his successful performance over the past 18 to 24 months.
  • His debut would make him only the third Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket, following fellow paceman Scott Boland and mentor Jason Gillespie.
  • Doggett's inclusion, alongside Boland, is anticipated to boost Indigenous representation in elite cricket, a sport where their presence is less common compared to Australian Rules football and rugby league.
