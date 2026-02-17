Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Saka set to be Arsenal’s highest-paid star in bumper new deal

Saka enjoying England competition for places
  • Bukayo Saka has signed a new five-year contract with Arsenal, committing his future to the club until 2031.
  • The deal extends his previous contract, which was due to expire in June 2027, securing him amidst high interest from other clubs.
  • The agreement is reported to make Saka the best-paid player at Arsenal, with alleged wages exceeding £300,000 per week.
  • Saka, an academy product, is an integral part of Mikel Arteta's side, contributing significantly to their current pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple.
  • He has made 239 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 77 goals, and is also a key player for England with 14 goals in 48 caps.
