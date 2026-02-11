Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Australian Winter Olympics star breaks neck in snowboarding crash

Lindsey Vonn suffers horror crash while competing with torn ACL in Olympics comeback
  • Australian snowboarder Cam Bolton was airlifted to Milan after sustaining a neck injury during a training crash in Livigno on Monday.
  • Bolton, who is competing at his fourth Winter Olympics, initially walked away from the fall but later woke with worsening pain, with scans revealing two fractures.
  • Team chef de mission Alisa Camplin confirmed Bolton was in good spirits and being well cared for, with his wife joining him.
  • The Australian Olympic Committee has enacted a Late Athlete Replacement option, bringing Olympic debutant James Johnstone into the men's snowboard cross team.
  • Bolton's injury is the fourth setback for Australia's team at the Milano Cortina Games, though Jakara Anthony topped moguls qualifying, extending her unbeaten Games run.
