Australian Winter Olympics star breaks neck in snowboarding crash
- Australian snowboarder Cam Bolton was airlifted to Milan after sustaining a neck injury during a training crash in Livigno on Monday.
- Bolton, who is competing at his fourth Winter Olympics, initially walked away from the fall but later woke with worsening pain, with scans revealing two fractures.
- Team chef de mission Alisa Camplin confirmed Bolton was in good spirits and being well cared for, with his wife joining him.
- The Australian Olympic Committee has enacted a Late Athlete Replacement option, bringing Olympic debutant James Johnstone into the men's snowboard cross team.
- Bolton's injury is the fourth setback for Australia's team at the Milano Cortina Games, though Jakara Anthony topped moguls qualifying, extending her unbeaten Games run.
