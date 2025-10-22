Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Chelsea made history in Ajax Champions League thrashing

Marc Guiu put Chelsea ahead after Kenneth Taylor's red card
Marc Guiu put Chelsea ahead after Kenneth Taylor's red card (Adam Davy/PA Wire)
  • Chelsea secured a dominant 5-1 victory over Ajax in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge.
  • The club made history by becoming the first team to have three teenagers – Marc Guiu, Estevao, and Tyrique George – score in a single Champions League match.
  • Chelsea fielded the second-youngest starting XI ever for an English club in the competition, highlighting a significant shift towards youth.
  • Ajax contributed to their own downfall with disciplinary issues, including a red card for Kenneth Taylor and conceding two penalties.
  • Ajax's veteran goalkeeper Remko Pasveer, the third oldest player in Champions League history, conceded five goals, leading to fan discontent and chants against their manager.
