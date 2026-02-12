The Olympics star giving ‘Pommel Horse Guy’ a run for his money
- American curler Aidan Oldenburg has become a breakout star at the Winter Games, captivating fans with his distinctive red, Rambo-style headband.
- Oldenburg's headband has inspired US curling fans to wear similar headbands during watch parties and at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.
- The 24-year-old started wearing the headband "as a bit of a joke" after his team was eliminated from a tournament, but continued wearing it as his team, skipped by Danny Casper, found success.
- Oldenburg, who plays lead for Team Casper, says the headband is also practical, helping to keep sweat out of his eyes during the physically demanding sport.
- He has drawn comparisons to gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, known as the "Pommel Horse Guy," who sent Oldenburg a video message expressing admiration.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks