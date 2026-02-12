Lawyer makes history as team’s oldest-ever Winter Olympian

American curler Rich Ruohonen made history by becoming the USA's oldest Winter Olympian at 54 years old.

He debuted as an alternate in Thursday's curling match against Switzerland, which the USA lost 8-3.

Ruohonen was introduced into the game by skip Danny Casper once victory was out of reach, making his inaugural shot a corner guard.

The personal injury lawyer from Minnesota surpassed figure skater Joseph Savage, who was 52 when he competed in 1932, to set the new record.

His Olympic debut marks the culmination of a 38-year pursuit, having first attempted to qualify for the Games in 1988.