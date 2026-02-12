Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Football manager handed lengthy ban for sexist comments to referee

Dean Brennan has been banned for nine matches
Dean Brennan has been banned for nine matches (Getty Images)
  • Barnet manager Dean Brennan has been handed a nine-match touchline ban by the FA.
  • His suspension was confirmed after he was found guilty of making sexist comments towards female referee Kirsty Dowle during a League Two game earlier this season.
  • Brennan, who was sent off by Dowle for dissent during the game against Shrewsbury, denied the charge but has been found guilty by an independent FA regulatory commission.
  • Brennan has also been fined £2,000 and been ordered to complete a mandatory education programme.
  • He is the first manager in English football to be banned for making sexist comments towards a referee.

