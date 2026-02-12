Football manager handed lengthy ban for sexist comments to referee
- Barnet manager Dean Brennan has been handed a nine-match touchline ban by the FA.
- His suspension was confirmed after he was found guilty of making sexist comments towards female referee Kirsty Dowle during a League Two game earlier this season.
- Brennan, who was sent off by Dowle for dissent during the game against Shrewsbury, denied the charge but has been found guilty by an independent FA regulatory commission.
- Brennan has also been fined £2,000 and been ordered to complete a mandatory education programme.
- He is the first manager in English football to be banned for making sexist comments towards a referee.
