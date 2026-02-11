England World Cup 2026 warm-up friendlies revealed
- England will play New Zealand and Costa Rica in their final two warm-up matches before the 2026 World Cup.
- These pre-tournament friendlies will take place in south Florida, with England facing New Zealand on 6 June and Costa Rica on 10 June.
- The Three Lions' World Cup campaign begins on 17 June against Croatia in Dallas, followed by group stage matches against Panama and Ghana.
- Before their US camp, England will host Uruguay on 27 March and Japan on 31 March at Wembley for earlier friendly fixtures.
- During the World Cup, England will be based in Kansas City, Missouri, and will travel to Dallas, Boston, and New York for their group games.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks