Haaland ends barren run to fire Man City past Turkish champions

Erling Haaland ended a 10-game run without an open-play goal
Erling Haaland ended a 10-game run without an open-play goal (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Manchester City secured their place in the Champions League last 16 with a 2-0 victory over Galatasaray.
  • Their qualification was ultimately dependent on Benfica defeating Real Madrid, a result that confirmed City's progression.
  • Jeremy Doku was a standout performer, assisting both goals before being forced off with an injury before half-time.
  • Erling Haaland ended a 10-game run without an open-play goal, while Rayan Cherki also scored for City.
  • Galatasaray delivered an insipid performance, offering little challenge to City's defence despite their own Champions League aspirations.
