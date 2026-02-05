How France laid down Six Nations marker with Ireland thrashing
- France began their Six Nations title defence with a dominant 36-14 victory over Ireland in Paris, laying down a significant marker for the tournament.
- The French half-back pairing of Antoine Dupont and Matthieu Jalibert, previously thought to be incompatible, delivered an exceptional performance, dismissing earlier doubts.
- Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored two tries, contributing to France's early 29-point lead, which effectively decided the match well before the final whistle.
- Ireland struggled to match France's intensity and skill, with their first points coming only in the second half, despite a late rally.
- The win establishes France as strong favourites for the Six Nations title, with the Stade de France proving a formidable venue for visiting teams.
