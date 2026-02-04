Guardiola told to ‘focus on football’ by Jewish community after Palestine support
- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been urged to be more careful with his language by the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester & Region following his comments on Israel's military operations in Gaza.
- Guardiola expressed support for Palestinian children at a charity event in Barcelona last week and later stated that the suffering of innocent people in conflicts, including the Middle East, 'hurts' him.
- The Jewish Representative Council advised Guardiola to 'focus on football', expressing concerns that his remarks could fuel antisemitic acts.
- The group also criticised Guardiola for a 'total failure' to display solidarity with Manchester's Jewish community after an attack on the Heaton Park Synagogue last October.
- Guardiola reiterated his stance, stating that he would always speak out against the killing of thousands of innocent people, referencing 'genocide in Palestine' and other global conflicts.
