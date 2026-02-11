Haaland reaches another milestone as Man City blow Fulham away
- Manchester City defeated Fulham 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, narrowing Arsenal's Premier League lead to three points.
- Erling Haaland scored his 153rd goal for City, drawing level with Colin Bell's club record, and his 29th goal of the season.
- Antoine Semenyo and Nico O’Reilly also contributed goals, with all three strikes occurring in the first half.
- Haaland was substituted at half-time after reaching his significant goal-scoring milestone.
- The victory was a comfortable one for Pep Guardiola's side, who dominated the match against a compliant Fulham.
