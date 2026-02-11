Former Tottenham boss keen on shock return
- Harry Redknapp has expressed his willingness to return as Tottenham manager, following the sacking of Thomas Frank.
- Frank's eight-month tenure ended after a 2-1 home defeat by Newcastle, which left Spurs 16th in the table.
- Despite his interest, the 78-year-old Redknapp, who previously managed Spurs from 2008 to 2012, believes it is "very doubtful" he would be offered the job.
- Redknapp stated that the club needs a manager who can instil hard work, basic principles, and confidence to improve their current situation.
- Tottenham are reportedly considering internal interim options, including first-team assistant coach John Heitinga and Stuart Lewis.
