Ukrainian star says Olympic ban for wearing war tribute helmet is a ‘terrible mistake’
- Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified from the Winter Olympics just an hour before his event on Thursday.
- The disqualification was due to his helmet, which featured images of people killed in the war with Russia, deemed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to contravene rules against making statements on the field of play.
- Heraskevych met with IOC president Kirsty Coventry, but an agreement could not be reached, with Heraskevych stating the decision plays into “Russian propaganda”.
- Reflecting on the disqualification, Heraskevych accused the IOC of making a “terrible mistake”.
- Coventry maintained the IOC's decision was not political, citing the wishes of the Athletes' Commission to prohibit all messaging on the field of play, while allowing athletes to express views elsewhere.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks