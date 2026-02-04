Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Guardiola makes goalkeeper decision ahead of Carabao Cup final

Trafford going nowhere – Guardiola
  • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that backup goalkeeper James Trafford will start in the upcoming Carabao Cup final.
  • Trafford impressed in the semi-final victory against Newcastle, making several key saves.
  • City will compete against Arsenal in the final at Wembley on 22 March, a repeat of the 2017/18 final which City won.
  • New January signing Marc Guehi is ineligible to play in the final due to competition rules requiring registration before the semi-final first leg.
  • Guardiola expressed his bewilderment and frustration regarding Guehi's ineligibility, questioning the rule given the club's investment in the player.
