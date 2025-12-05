Jesse Lingard makes major career announcement three years after Man United exit
- Jesse Lingard has mutually terminated his contract with FC Seoul.
- The former Manchester United star, who left Old Trafford in 2022, has spent the last two seasons in South Korea but will leave the club next week.
- Lingard scored 18 goals for FC Seoul across two campaigns and wore the captain’s armband.
- The 32-year-old is now looking for a new club after previous spells at United, West Ham and Nottingham Forest.
- Lingard also has 32 caps for England and represented the Three Lions at the 2018 World Cup.