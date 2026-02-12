Everything you need to know about Jim Ratcliffe after immigration outburst
- Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire co-owner of Manchester United, has drawn widespread criticism for his recent comments regarding immigration.
- In an interview with Sky News, Ratcliffe claimed that “the UK has been colonised by immigrants” and that the country's economy is suffering as a result.
- Ratcliffe, 73, had a modest upbringing before studying at the University of Birmingham and London Business School, and he made his fortune recovering struggling companies in the oil and gas sector.
- He is the founder and chairman of one of the world’s largest chemical companies, Ineos, and also has a 25 per cent share in Manchester United, while he also owns Swiss Super League club FC Lausanne-Sport and French side Nice.
- Politically, Ratcliffe, who has a net worth of around £9bn, is passionately pro-Brexit and a strong advocate for fracking.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks