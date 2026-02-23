Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

WNBA confirms death of two-time champion Kara Braxton

Reuters
Kara Braxton was a key player for the Detroit Shock
Kara Braxton was a key player for the Detroit Shock (Getty)
  • Two-time WNBA champion Kara Braxton has died at the age of 43, the league announced on Sunday.
  • Braxton played for 10 seasons in the WNBA, representing the Detroit Shock, Tulsa Shock, Phoenix Mercury, and New York Liberty.
  • She was a key player for the Detroit Shock, winning league championships in 2006 and 2008.
  • Drafted seventh overall in 2005, Braxton was named to the WNBA All-Rookie team in 2005 and was an All-Star in 2007.
  • No cause of death or location has been provided for the former Georgia Bulldogs star, who is survived by her husband and two sons.
