WNBA confirms death of two-time champion Kara Braxton
- Two-time WNBA champion Kara Braxton has died at the age of 43, the league announced on Sunday.
- Braxton played for 10 seasons in the WNBA, representing the Detroit Shock, Tulsa Shock, Phoenix Mercury, and New York Liberty.
- She was a key player for the Detroit Shock, winning league championships in 2006 and 2008.
- Drafted seventh overall in 2005, Braxton was named to the WNBA All-Rookie team in 2005 and was an All-Star in 2007.
- No cause of death or location has been provided for the former Georgia Bulldogs star, who is survived by her husband and two sons.
