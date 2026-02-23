Keely Hodgkinson eyes another world record to cement legacy
- Olympic gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson has stated she feels closer than ever to breaking the women's 800m outdoor world record.
- The 23-year-old shattered the indoor world record in Lievin on Friday, building momentum for her outdoor aspirations.
- The outdoor record, set by Jarmila Kratochvilova in July 1983 with a time of 1 minute 53.28 seconds, is the longest-standing world record in track athletics.
- Hodgkinson believes achieving this monumental feat would solidify her legacy as one of the sport's all-time greats.
- Her career highlights include a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, alongside further silver medals at the World Championships and Commonwealth Games, before she finally claimed Olympic gold in 2024.
